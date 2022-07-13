Showcasing the Best of Welsh Business

ACCA Thinks – Episode Four: The Impact of Late Payments on Small Businesses

In this episode, host Lloyd Powell, Head of ACCA Cymru, talks to Liz Barclay, Small Business Commissioner, about the impact late payments have on small businesses and how accountants can support them.

Liz was appointed Small Business Commissioner in July 2021 and has worked with small businesses to work on improving governance, trust and understanding of customer behaviour.

Before being appointed as Small Business Commissioner, Liz worked as CEO for Citizens advice before moving into a radio and TV role specialising in business and consumer affairs. She has also been Financial Inclusion Commissioner, as well as a member of the Standards Boards of the Equity Release Council.

Lloyd and Liz discuss in-depth how late payments affect small businesses, how accountants can help support their smaller clients with this, and how her position working with governments helps improve conditions for small businesses.

