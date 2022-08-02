Showcasing the Best of Welsh Business

ACCA Thinks – Episode Five: Fintech – The State of Play for Finance Professionals

In this episode, host Lloyd Powell, Head of ACCA Cymru, talks to Narayanan Vaidyanathan, Head of Business Insights in ACCA’s Professional Insights Team about the developments within the Fintech industry.

Within his role at the ACCA, Narayanan comments on issues pertinent to emerging technologies, technology policy and human-centred technology. His areas of interest include AI and machine learning, fintech, blockchain, digital ethics, and the role of emotional intelligence in a digital world. He’s presented extensively around the world, written on a range of topics in his areas, contributed to governmental policy groups and collaborated with standard setters on non-authoritative guidance. He oversees a team of policy specialists in areas including sustainability, economics, and the public sector – and also explores how these might connect to his core interests, such as via Sustainable AI.

ACCA (the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants) is the global professional body for professional accountants.

We’re a thriving global community of 233,000 members and 536,000 future members based in 178 countries and regions, who work across a wide range of sectors and industries. We uphold the highest professional and ethical values.

We offer everyone everywhere the opportunity to experience a rewarding career in accountancy, finance and management. Our qualifications and learning opportunities develop strategic business leaders, forward-thinking professionals with the financial, business and digital expertise essential for the creation of sustainable organisations and flourishing societies.
 

