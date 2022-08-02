ACCA Thinks – Episode Five: Fintech – The State of Play for Finance Professionals

In this episode, host Lloyd Powell, Head of ACCA Cymru, talks to Narayanan Vaidyanathan, Head of Business Insights in ACCA’s Professional Insights Team about the developments within the Fintech industry.

Within his role at the ACCA, Narayanan comments on issues pertinent to emerging technologies, technology policy and human-centred technology. His areas of interest include AI and machine learning, fintech, blockchain, digital ethics, and the role of emotional intelligence in a digital world. He’s presented extensively around the world, written on a range of topics in his areas, contributed to governmental policy groups and collaborated with standard setters on non-authoritative guidance. He oversees a team of policy specialists in areas including sustainability, economics, and the public sector – and also explores how these might connect to his core interests, such as via Sustainable AI.