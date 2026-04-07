Acas Calls on Employers Not to get Left Behind on Changes to Parental Leave

The Advisory, Conciliation and Arbitration Service (Acas) has welcomed strong employer awareness of new paternity and parental leave rules coming into effect this month, while encouraging remaining businesses to get up to speed.

A new YouGov survey, commissioned by Acas, showed that 87% of employers were aware of the changes coming into effect next month, while 12% were unaware.

Major changes to employment law introduced by the Employment Rights Act 2025 will come into effect on 6 April 2026.

Niall Mackenzie, Acas Chief Executive, said:

“The Employment Rights Act 2025 represents a major shake-up in employment law, and employers and workers need to be prepared. “It is encouraging that so many employers are aware of the new rules, but is clearly still an uncertainty for some. It is vital that all employers are aware of their obligations and are ready to act on them. “Acas is best placed as the independent expert to provide advice and training to employers and workers navigating this period of change.”

Employment Rights Minister Kate Dearden said:

“No new parent should miss out on time with their child because they haven't been in their job long enough. Our reforms to parental leave are putting that right. “I’m glad to see so many employers are prepared for the changes, to make sure workers get the benefits and security they deserve.”

Changes to employment law coming into effect on 6 April include:

employees will be eligible for paternity leave from the first day of employment- Currently they must have worked for their employer for 26 weeks

ordinary unpaid parental leave, will also become a day one right – currently, employees must have worked for their employer for 1 year to be eligible

the restriction on taking paternity leave after shared parental leave will be removed

eligible fathers and partners will be able to take up to 52 weeks of unpaid bereaved partner's paternity leave if the mother or primary adopter dies – they must take this leave within 52 weeks of the child's birth (including surrogacy), adoption placement, or entry to Great Britain for overseas adoptions

Employers and managers can get training from Acas about changes to paternity and parental leave.