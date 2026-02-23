Abuse and Intimidation in Politics ‘Threatening Democracy in Wales’

The Jo Cox Civility Commission has delivered recommendations to curb abuse and promote civility in public life in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

The charity, which was set up after Jo Cox MP was murdered, warns that the scale of abuse and intimidation in politics is threatening democracy, citing evidence that:

Many elected representatives report not feeling safe enough to participate in public life fully and freely.

Abuse and intimidation are driving politicians away.

75% of Senedd Members and Wales constituency MPs said that there were times they felt unsafe in their role

MLAs have experienced abuse, including death and rape threats.

Gender-based online abuse of MSPs increased more than a hundred-fold in a year between 2023 and 2024

The charity has released a report, A Renewed Call to Action for the Devolved Nations, which was created in collaboration with a range of elected representatives, government officials and civil society.

It includes calls for:

The Senedd, Scottish Parliament and Northern Ireland Assembly to provide more guidance to elected representatives and their families, and make the institutions more inclusive.

The UK Government to ensure Operation Ford, the new police support for local politicians, is sufficiently resourced.

Political parties to enforce codes of conduct.

All candidates and elected representatives to model good behaviour.

A Renewed Call to Action for the Devolved Nations builds on the Commission’s first call to action launched in Jan 2024. Since then, progress has been made to address abuse in politics, the charity says. For example, as a result of the Foundation's recommendations, the Home Office confirmed the expansion of dedicated resources through Operation Ford – an initiative to strengthen the security and protection of locally elected representatives and candidates.

Baroness Jan Royall, Chair of The Jo Cox Foundation, said:

“The importance of addressing violence, abuse and harassment in our politics is underlined this year as we approach the tenth anniversary of Jo’s murder. We work on these issues not only or primarily because of the way that Jo was killed but because of the values with which she lived. Jo believed passionately in robust debate and diverse representation. We call on everyone across society to take action to address abuse and promote a more respectful, inclusive politics.”

Rt Hon Elin Jones MS, Llywydd of the Senedd, said:

“I welcome the Jo Cox Civility Commission’s report. It represents an important contribution to a discussion which is central to a healthy political environment and public life in general. “Regrettably, abuse is now pervasive in our politics, and we all have a part to play in fostering a political culture which places greater emphasis on respect, tolerance, and kindness. “This is especially important in an election year when politics is in the spotlight and when democratic debate intensifies between parties. “The Senedd Elections in May should be an exchange of ideas in which candidates focus on their vision for the future of Wales without resorting to personal attacks. Politicians have a responsibility to help set a positive and respectful tone to political debate. “I hope the same will be true of voters who can also play a role in detoxifying social media where politicians have faced horrific abuse including threats of physical attacks or even death threats in some cases. “If we all take this duty seriously, we can prevent disagreement from descending into abuse and re-set the focus of our politics onto the issues that matter the most to people’s daily lives.”

Councillor Lis Burnett, Llywydd, Welsh Local Government Association (WLGA), said:

“The WLGA welcomes this important report by the Jo Cox Civility Commission. Very sadly, councils across Wales are seeing more and more cases where councillors are subjected to threats, intimidation and abuse. This behaviour has no place in our democracy and it’s having a real impact on people who simply want to serve their communities. “The WLGA has been calling for greater civility in public life for many years, and the Commission’s work reinforces just how important this is. Their updated recommendations for the devolved nations will help strengthen the support available to councillors and highlight where further action is needed. “Local democracy only works when people feel safe to speak up and step forward. We fully support the Commission’s message that we have more in common than divides us, and we remain committed to working with councils and partners across Wales to promote respect, protect elected members, and help build a healthier political culture.”

Vijay Rangarajan, Chief Executive of the UK Electoral Commission, said: