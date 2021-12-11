ABP Newport Wales Marathon to Return for 2022

The success of the ABP Newport Wales Marathon means the iconic event, which is Wales’ largest 26.2-mile race will be staying in the city. It will return for 2022 on Sunday 23 October.

As with the London Marathon, the event will move to the autumn season for one year only in 2022 before returning to its regular Spring slot in April 2023.

Organisers Run 4 Wales (R4W) and Newport City Council originally signed a three-year agreement which covered events taking place in 2018, 2019 and 2021, with a one-year delay to the latest edition because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The overwhelmingly positive response to the event and the benefits it has brought to the city means its future has now been sealed going forward.

Title Partner Associated British Ports (ABP), who were instrumental in the establishment of the race along with Newport City Council and the Welsh Government have also pledged renewed support.

Those keen to get in on the action next year can now register their space at a fraction of the price. A Launch Entry offer will be available from today until 8 January offering spaces at just £39 (a £10 saving). Runners will also be able to register to run for Lead Charity Partner NSPCC for just £5, when pledging to raise £300 to help in their fight for every childhood in Wales.

The ABP Newport Wales 10K will also return as part of the event with entries going on sale along with other events in the Healthspan Wales 10K Series this Friday, 10 December. The Healthspan Wales 10K Series is delivered by R4W and includes races in Cardiff Bay, Porthcawl and Barry Island.

R4W Chief Executive, Matt Newman commented:

“We’re delighted that the ABP Newport Wales Marathon is set to continue beyond the original three years agreed with Newport City Council. We’ve had to be patient over the past 18 months, but the third edition of the event was certainly worth the wait. We’re looking forward to building on the reputation of the race as it continues to grow and urge all of those keen to get involved and support the race next year to get signed up.”

Simon Brown, Wales Divisional Port Manager for ABP added:

“We are proud to return as the Title Partner for the Newport Wales Marathon & 10K in 2022. The race is more than just a running event but a real community occasion, and in areas where so many of our staff and customers live and work”

Councillor Jane Mudd, Leader of Newport City Council said:

“I’m delighted that, with the council’s support, Newport will continue to host the Marathon and 10K event.” “The event has proved to be very popular since it began in 2018, bringing many economic benefits to the city and confirming our reputation for hosting major events.” “It is a fantastic, feel-good day that creates a real buzz in the city, and we’re pleased to see it returning next year.”

ABP Newport Wales Marathon entries are now open. Runners can get signed up by visiting www.newportwalesmarathon.co.uk. Registration for the ABP Newport Wales 10K will open on Friday as part of the launch of the Healthspan Wales 10K Series, with a limited number of discounted multi-event passes available. Runners can pre-register for the 10K Series at bit.ly/10KSeries22.