ABP Highlights Growing Demand for Regional and Expedition Cruise Calls

Associated British Ports (ABP), the UK’s largest port operator, is strengthening its role in the UK cruise sector with short sea and expedition cruise calls at ports including Swansea.

In Swansea, Windstar Cruises’ Star Legend became the first cruise ship of the season to call, followed by Ponant’s Le Champlain.

At Plymouth, Millbay welcomed the expedition cruise vessel Douglas Mawson for her maiden visit to the city and the first alongside cruise call of the season. Built in 2025 and operated by Aurora Expeditions, the ship is purpose-built for polar exploration in Antarctica and the Arctic.

The vessel’s call formed part of a wider UK, Ireland and France itinerary, which began at ABP’s Port of Troon, further demonstrating ABP’s ability to support cruise operations across its network.

These maiden calls, alongside the successful visit to Plymouth, highlight growing demand for regional UK destinations and expedition-style itineraries, the firm said.

The Port of Southampton remains the UK’s leading cruise gateway, setting the benchmark for the industry and welcoming millions of passengers each year from leading global cruise operators. Alongside Southampton’s established position, ABP is actively developing opportunities across its wider port portfolio to support both short sea and expedition cruise markets.

ABP’s network offers a range of capabilities, including deep water berths, flexible port infrastructure and access to regional destinations, it said. This positions the group to support cruise lines looking to diversify itineraries and offer passengers new coastal experiences around the UK, it added.

Ashley Curnow, Divisional Manager for Wales and the South West, said: