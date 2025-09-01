ABP Appoints Lex Hanham as Head of Commercial, Wales and Short Sea Ports

Associated British Ports (ABP), the UK’s leading ports group, has announced the appointment of Lex Hanham as Head of Commercial for Wales and Short Sea Ports (WSSP). Lex will lead the commercial team across 16 of the company’s ports, serving customers all around England and Scotland and including five ports in South Wales, helping to drive regional growth, attract investment and support local businesses and communities.

The WSSP network of ports plays a vital role in the UK’s economy, handling over 20 million tonnes of cargo annually and covering 5,400 acres of port estate. From Barry to Troon, Plymouth to Ipswich, these ports serve a wide range of sectors including energy, construction, agribulks, steel and offshore wind, and are key enablers of green growth and regional connectivity. They also offer a unique combination of multi-port offerings and bespoke single port solutions.

Lex brings 17 years of maritime experience to the role, having held senior positions across commercial development, property, and project management at ABP. She takes up the Head of Commercial role for WSSP having served as Business Development Manager across the ABP group, spearheading complex major projects to grow trade handling capability and to accelerate the UK’s clean energy transition.

Lex Hanham, Head of Commercial, Wales and Short Sea Ports, said:

“I am delighted to take on this new role and lead a team of talented commercial colleagues across England, Scotland and Wales. With access to 16 ports nationwide we are well connected and equipped to offer customers a wealth of cross-sector expertise and opportunities to meet their business needs.” “I look forward to applying lessons from working with a huge variety of customers, not just in freight and logistics but also across energy transition-related sectors and startups to help strengthen existing customer relationships and grow our appeal to customers of the future.”

During her time in the Business Development function, Lex played a leading role in advancing ABP’s work in relation to accelerating maritime decarbonisation and innovation, focusing on key sectors such as alternative fuels, clean hydrogen and engaging with over 200 clean tech startups. Her contribution to the UK’s green economy earned wider industry recognition with her nomination for the prestigious BusinessGreen ‘Woman of the Year 2025' Award, earlier this year.

Prior to this, Lex was a senior figure in ABP’s Southampton commercial team, where she worked closely with customers across dry bulks, project cargo, automotive, containerised freight, rail and other key sectors. Lex will be taking over the helm from Paul Litten, who has been appointed as Head of Commercial for ABP’s Humber region, which includes four ports and represents the UK’s largest gateway for trade with the world by volume.

Julian Walker, ABP’s Chief Commercial Officer and Regional Director for Wales and Short Sea Ports, said:

“We are thrilled to see Lex take on this important role. She brings a wealth of experience and a clear vision for how our ports can support sustainable growth. Lex’s leadership will be instrumental in helping ABP deliver value for our customers and the communities surrounding our ports. We’re excited about the future of the WSSP region under her guidance. Thank you to Paul Litten for his dedication and leadership, which have resulted in many fantastic achievements over the years.”

Lex will oversee a diverse portfolio of ports including Cardiff, Newport, Lowestoft and Barrow, each with their own strengths and opportunities. She will also work closely with ABP’s property and infrastructure teams to maximise the value of the port estate and support long-term development.

Having started her career at ABP as a Graduate Management Trainee, Lex brings a 360-degree understanding of the business and the ports sector. She is also a passionate advocate for diversity in the maritime sector and championing career opportunities for women in ports. She is helping to launch the first-ever ‘Women in Ports’ mentoring programme, which will take place at the ABP-sponsored ‘Women in Ports LISW Reception’ during London International Shipping Week on Thursday 18th September.