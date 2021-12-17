ABP and Tarmac Sign New Long-term Agreement in Port Talbot

Associated British Ports (‘ABP’), the UK’s leading and best-connected port operator, and Tarmac, the UK’s leading sustainable building materials and construction solutions business, have entered into a long-term stevedoring agreement at Port Talbot.

ABP has worked successfully with Tarmac in its ports of Cardiff, Swansea, Newport, Garston (Liverpool), Southampton, Ipswich, and the Hams Hall Rail Terminal in the West Midlands. This new deal in Port Talbot will see ABP loading a cement replacement material which is known as ground granulated blast furnace slag (GGBS).

Andrew Harston, ABP Wales and Short Sea Ports director, said:

“ABP continues to invest in its ports’ infrastructure and services, as well as sustainability measures, and we are delighted to win this new contract with Tarmac, which shares our commitments to the highest standards of health and safety, and sustainability.”

GGBS is the by-product of the rapid cooling of molten slag and is a sand-like granular aggregate that is primarily used in ready-mixed and precast concrete and masonry, floor levelling compounds and high temperature resistant building products.

All Tarmac’s slag aggregates are certified to BES 6001, which gives their customers the confidence that the materials are sourced and manufactured in a responsible way. This further enables construction companies to achieve extra points under BREEAM, Code for Sustainable Homes and CEEQUAL schemes.

Simon Grey, Tarmac's managing director, South West & Wales, said:

“Our marine operations, in UK coastal and inshore waters, allow us to deliver our sustainable building products to a variety of ports, harbours and rivers. This offers our customers the convenience of shipping large volumes of aggregate in a way that is environmentally friendly and cost effective. Partnering with ABP means we can help more customers build more sustainable infrastructure.”

As a result of securing this long-term contract, ABP has invested more than £400,000 in a new Hitachi shovel and Edge conveyor shiploading equipment, and recruited two new members of staff.

The new contract with Tarmac will see more efficient shipments for the loading of 300,000 tonnes of GGBS annually, with this cargo typically going to UK facilities, located across ABP ports, for use in concrete production.

Since 2019, ABP has invested c.£50m in its infrastructure, digitalisation and sustainability measures in Wales, as it optimises its operations and services for the increased demand from its customers.