ABP Agrees to a New Long-term Contract at the Port of Cardiff

Associated British Ports (ABP), the UK's largest port operator, has agreed a new long-term lease and commercial agreement with Valero at the Port of Cardiff, securing critical supply and storage solutions of liquid fuels across South Wales and the Southwest.

The agreement underpins the ongoing operation of Valero's 12-acre liquid fuels terminal at Roath Dock, the largest such facility at the Port of Cardiff, and represents a commitment to the future of the port and the Wales energy supply chain.

The deal safeguards skilled jobs on site and supports the reliable supply of fuel for households, businesses, airports and commercial fleets across South Wales, Southwest England and the M4 and M5 corridors and critically takes thousands of HGV's off the road network by linking Valero's Pembroke refinery with Cardiff by vessels accessing coastal shipping routes.

Valero, one of the world's largest independent petroleum refiners, has operated at Cardiff since 1996 and continues to invest in the terminal to support significant annual throughput by sea. The new agreement provides certainty for long-term operations, while enabling further investment to extend the life and resilience of critical energy infrastructure.

As part of the agreement, ABP will invest in port infrastructure to further support Valero's forward investment programme. The agreement is expected to generate long-term economic value for the port while strengthening Cardiff's role as a strategically important energy gateway.

Liquid fuels remain central to the UK's transport and energy system, accounting for the vast majority of transport energy consumption. The Port of Cardiff plays a vital role in ensuring resilient, secure supply chains during the UK's energy transition, providing the infrastructure needed to support today's demand while enabling future change.

Richard Butler, Lead Commercial Manager at ABP, said:

“We are delighted to extend our partnership with Valero at the Port of Cardiff, supporting vital fuel supplies and critical jobs across South Wales for decades to come. This new agreement with Valero demonstrates our shared commitment to support regional economic activity and ensuring the Capital City Region continues to benefit from reliable access to essential energy supplies. This investment also reflects ABP's long-term confidence in Cardiff and our role in supporting the UK's energy security.”

The Port of Cardiff is one of ABP's key ports in South Wales and a critical hub for energy, bulk and general cargoes. The new agreement reinforces ABP's long-term strategy to support nationally significant industries while investing in infrastructure that underpins economic growth and energy security across the UK.