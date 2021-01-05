Abi Labaton Joins Business News Wales as Head of Product & Operations

Following a year of dramatic expansion and service evolution, Business News Wales has started 2021 by announcing a major new appointment – with Abi Labaton joining the BNW Leadership Team, focused on developing the product and operations of a business service that experienced 200+% growth in 2020.

Mark Powney, MD & Managing Editor of Business News Wales, is delighted to welcome Abi to the team, viewing her blend of content marketing, product development and event management expertise as key to the next stage of the BNW journey:

“We spoke with Abi for a number of months last year. Being the consummate professional, she was keen to finish her exceptional work at Inspired Business Media where she was a key member of their management team, before taking up the reins here at Business News Wales. We’re absolutely thrilled to welcome her to the BNW team – and I’m looking forward immensely to working with her to drive forward our product and operations, widening and deepening our offering as the news service for all sectors, pan-Wales.

A graduate of Swansea University and a proven expert in developing media and communication markets internationally, Abi is hugely motivated to maximise the full potential of BNW:

“I’ve watched Business News Wales mature into the destination news service for businesses across the country; and I’m incredibly excited to help shape and deliver the next stages of the journey.

“Mark and his team played a critical role in keeping Welsh businesses informed and engaged during an extraordinarily challenging 2020 – whilst still continuing to innovate and enhance the BNW service through pioneering platforms such as the digital discussions and a quarterly printed magazine. I am excited to be able to play a part in taking our ground-breaking service to the next level, providing the ‘always-on’ news and digital channels that businesses need to prosper – and Wales as a country needs to build back better.”