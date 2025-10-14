inno tech logo
Subscribe to Newsletter
BIC Sidebar Button Advert
Welsh Water leaderboard save
M-SParc_Sidebar Button Advert - 450 x 460
CS Connected Button Advert_white logo
BIC Sidebar Button Advert
Button Ad_Cyber Wales
Button Ad_BIFpng
button Ad_Poet Systems
Route 3 - Sidebar Button
14 October 2025
Innovation / Tech

Aberystwyth University Ships Key Instrument for Major Space Mission

Share 0
Post 0
Share 0


A key instrument for a major space mission has begun its journey from Aberystwyth University to Italy for testing.

The infrared spectrometer, named Enfys, will be a part of the suite of remote sensing instruments onboard the ExoMars Rosalind Franklin Rover.

The Rosalind Franklin Rover is part of the European Space Agency’s ExoMars programme and Europe’s first Mars rover.

Designed to be operated remotely across the planet’s rugged terrain, it will drill up to two metres beneath the surface to analyse samples for organic compounds and biomarkers – potential signs of past or present life.

Enfys will work in tandem with PanCam – a camera system led by UCL’s Mullard Space Science Laboratory – to pinpoint mineral targets. These insights will enable the rover to select optimal drilling sites on the Martian surface, with samples analysed by other onboard instruments.

The instrument will be installed on the rover’s ‘Earth twin’, known as the Ground Test Model, located at the Aerospace Logistics Technology Engineering Company in Turin.

This model resides in a Mars terrain simulator, allowing scientists to thoroughly test systems and scenarios while the real rover remains in a sterile environment.

Dr Matt Gunn from the Department of Physics at Aberystwyth University is the Principal Investigator on Enfys. He said:

“This milestone marks a proud moment for Welsh science, placing Aberystwyth at the heart of one of the most advanced planetary exploration projects in history. Once Enfys has been installed on the Ground Test Model Rover in Turin, it will allow us to rigorously test and refine our systems ahead of launch.

 

“The team here in Aberystwyth, along with our partners, has worked tirelessly to reach this point, drawing on years of experience in space instrumentation development to push the boundaries of what’s possible.”

Dr Helen Miles from the Department of Computer Science at Aberystwyth University is the Operations Software Lead for Enfys. She added:

“Although several rovers have explored Mars, Rosalind Franklin will be the first to drill two metres below the sun-baked surface, where the chances of finding preserved evidence of life are highest. It’s really exciting to contribute to a mission that could help unlock the secrets of life on Mars.”

Following this milestone, the Aberystwyth-led team will shortly turn its focus to constructing the flight model of Enfys, which will be fitted to the Rosalind Franklin Rover ahead of its journey to the red planet.

The development and testing of Enfys is led by Aberystwyth University, with support from Mullard Space Science Laboratory (MSSL) at UCL, STFC Rutherford Appleton Laboratory and Qioptiq Ltd.

Aberystwyth University was given greater responsibility for the mission after the cancellation of collaboration with Russia’s Roscosmos following the invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Enfys’ development was made possible by an additional £10.7 million from the UK Space Agency.

BNW High Res Logo_white

The latest business news direct to your inbox

Select your newsletter:

Read our privacy policy for more info.



Podcast Thumbnail_TECH

Columns & Features:
Growing Mid Wales
10 October 2025

Putting Farmers at the Heart of Agri-tech Innovation
Innovation / Tech
10 October 2025

Is AI Making Us Less Smart?
POET Systems
26 September 2025

Why People, Not Just Data, Hold the Key to Productivity

More Innovation/Tech Columns & Features

Related Posts:

Business News Wales //