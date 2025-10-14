Aberystwyth Tattoo Artist Launches Inclusive Studio to Champion Mental Health

At just 23, qualified Aberystwyth-based tattoo artist Claire Hennessy has transformed a difficult period in her life into a business rooted in creativity, empowerment, and mental health awareness, thanks to support from Big Ideas Wales.

In March 2025, Claire opened Inky Pinky Tattoo Studio with her business partner Paul Harwood, offering professional tattoo and piercing services in a welcoming and inclusive space.

A trained tattoo artist and Fine Art graduate, Claire’s journey into entrepreneurship was guided by her passion for body art and resilience shaped by personal experience. When an apprenticeship proved unsustainable due to the mental and physical toll of long-distance commuting, Claire faced a period of uncertainty, navigating unemployment and the emotional weight of an unclear path forward.

With encouragement from her fiancé Geraint Evans and her therapist, she made the bold decision to take control of her future, one that would allow her to continue with tattooing in a way that aligned with her values.

Speaking about her journey to becoming an entrepreneur, Claire said:

“Working in Welshpool and commuting back and forth to Aberystwyth took a serious toll on my mental health, but I didn’t want to give up doing what I love. So, I decided to create something of my own, something better. I also wanted to shift the focus away from tattoos just being about the artist’s work. For me, it’s about how people feel in their own skin.”

The studio is ideal for neurodivergent clients and those with anxiety. To help create a soothing atmosphere, Claire and Paul have installed a fish tank in the waiting area to promote calm and relaxation from the moment clients walk in.

Claire was introduced to Big Ideas Wales through Aberystwyth Job Centre. Big Ideas Wales is a Welsh Government-funded service that, as part of Business Wales, aims to support those under 25 to develop a business idea, as part of its commitment to the Young Person’s Guarantee.

Claire was connected with Business Adviser Rhianydd Webb who helped her access skills-building resources, including a Business Start-Up webinar where she gained the confidence to take her next steps.

Claire continued:

“None of this would have been possible without Big Ideas Wales. From the very beginning, Rhianydd was my ‘go-to’ for everything and she answered every single question I had. Her guidance was instrumental to the early stages of my business – she helped me go from unemployed and unsure, to running my own studio and doing what I love every day.”

Now occupying a renovated high street space in the heart of Aberystwyth and with a loyal and growing client base, Claire’s plans for the coming year are simple: to keep making people happy by doing what she loves. She proudly displays Business Wales’ Green Growth and Equality Pledges on the studio’s front door.

Business Adviser Rhianydd Webb said:

“Claire’s passion, resilience and follow-through have been extraordinary. From the first meeting, I could see how deeply she cared, not just about tattooing, but about creating a space where people could feel safe and valued. She’s transforming her corner of the high street into something genuinely impactful.”