AberInnovation Reports Ahead-of-Plan Growth in Sixth Year

AberInnovation, the UKRI innovation campus at Aberystwyth University, has marked its sixth year of operation by confirming it is now running ahead of the growth plan set out when it opened its doors in 2020.

This milestone is reached alongside a growing track record of supporting new companies, high-value jobs and research and development activity across Mid Wales and the wider UK.

Since launching with a £40.5 million capital development supported by the European Regional Development Fund, the BBSRC (Biotechnology and Biological Sciences Research Council) and Aberystwyth University, AberInnovation has supported over 300 product and process development projects with industry and helped on-site tenants and its membership leverage £27.4 million in investment, cementing its position as a nationally recognised hub for starting and scaling businesses in bio-based solutions.

John Berry, Chair of AberInnovation, said the results reflect a business model built to deliver commercial as well as scientific impact. He said:

“We are delighted that, six years into operation, AberInnovation is ahead of plan. We are already into profit and, more importantly, starting new companies, boosting economic activity and creating highly skilled jobs. AberInnovation is succeeding because it simply exists to help find answers to many of the world's increasingly pressing needs arising from food security, climate change, water, biodiversity loss and more sustainable agricultural and food manufacturing practices.”

AberInnovation's ahead-of-plan performance has been driven by long-term commitments from Aberystwyth University and BBSRC and in close collaboration with IBERS, Innovate UK, Welsh Government, Growing Mid Wales and Ceredigion and Powys local authorities – relationships that give tenant businesses access to specialist expertise, facilities and networks capable of turning early-stage ideas into investable, high-value ventures.

The partnership model was on full display at the Royal Welsh Show, where AberInnovation took part in three flagship events:

HELIX Programme Business Breakfast: AberInnovation joined the Welsh Government's HELIX Programme as a partner for the first time, appearing alongside Food Centre Wales, the Food Technology Centre and Zero2Five at Cardiff Metropolitan University to mark the programme's contribution to the growth of Wales' food and drink sector in 2025–2026.

Agri-Food & Digital Tech Innovation Showcase: AberInnovation co-delivered an event highlighting how collaborative innovation is transforming agriculture, food production and rural enterprise in Wales, celebrating businesses supported through the Innovate UK-funded Mid & North Wales AgriTech and Food Tech Launchpad and introducing new funding through the Growing Mid Wales LoRaWAN Stimulation Project.

Green Futures Innovation Park Discussion: AberInnovation joined academic colleagues from IBERS, government and industry leaders to discuss plans for the Green Futures Innovation Park, a new capital development at Aberystwyth University's Gogerddan Campus in Ceredigion, that will shape the next stage of innovation-led economic development in mid Wales.

Dr Rhian Hayward MBE, Chief Executive of AberInnovation, said the Royal Welsh Show was an opportunity to take stock of six years of progress while pointing to what comes next. She said:

“Our place in the BBSRC Campus family is established and connects our ecosystem to the UK and wider. Reflecting on how far AberInnovation has come over its first six years, and the early strength of our innovation ecosystem built on partnership, my huge thanks to the team. As we enter this next phase of growth, we are seeing an increasing number of ambitious businesses becoming part of the Aberystwyth ecosystem, creating new products, attracting investment and generating high-value opportunities for mid Wales and the wider UK innovation economy.”

AberInnovation says its focus for the next six years is on scaling the model that has already put it ahead of plan, expanding capacity for R&D, company formation and inward investment across mid Wales.

Professor Angela Hatton, Aberystwyth University's Pro Vice-Chancellor for Research, Knowledge Exchange and Innovation, said: