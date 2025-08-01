AberInnovation Joins Welsh Government Backed Helix Programme

AberInnovation, the innovation and enterprise campus at Aberystwyth University, has officially joined the Helix Programme – a Welsh Government-supported initiative helping food and drink businesses across Wales innovate, grow, and thrive.

As a newly appointed delivery partner, AberInnovation will lead the connectivity between food and drink innovation and the academic sector in Wales and the provision of the programme’s Proof of Concept Plan, designed to support the early stages of product and process innovation.

The Helix Programme is a collaborative effort bringing together the expertise of four key partners: AberInnovation, ZERO2FIVE Food Industry Centre at Cardiff Metropolitan University, Food Centre Wales in Ceredigion, and Coleg Menai’s Food Technology Centre in Llangefni.

Rooted in the ambitions of the Well-being of Future Generations (Wales) Act, the Helix Programme aims to empower agrifood and drink businesses to boost productivity, champion sustainability, and deliver long-term value to communities and the Welsh economy.

AberInnovation’s Proof of Concept Plan focuses on concept-driven support, helping businesses plan the requirements of validating innovative ideas, assess feasibility capabilities in Wales, and establish the technical groundwork for future development. This offer is particularly valuable for entrepreneurs and start up companies working on ingredient innovation, novel foods, or natural product development.

“We’re delighted to bring our unique expertise to the Helix Programme,” said Dr Rhian Hayward MBE, CEO of AberInnovation. “Our role is to help entrepreneurs and businesses move confidently from idea to impact, with structured, expert-led support that de-risks innovation and sets them up for long-term success. AberInnovation is delighted to join with the partners to compliment the already substantial capabilities and support on offer in Wales for food and drink innovation.”

Deputy First Minister and Cabinet Secretary for Climate Change & Rural Affairs Huw Irranca-Davies said:

“I'm delighted to see AberInnovation joining the Helix Programme as we continue to strengthen Wales' position as a leader in food and drink innovation. This partnership brings together some of our finest academic institutions and innovation centres to support businesses at every stage of their journey, from ambitious start-ups to established producers looking to break new ground. “The Helix Programme perfectly embodies our commitment to building a more prosperous and sustainable Wales. By connecting cutting-edge research with real-world business challenges, we're helping Welsh food and drink companies develop the innovative solutions that will drive productivity, create jobs, and position Wales at the forefront of the global food revolution. “With AberInnovation's expertise in early-stage innovation now complementing the existing strengths of our Helix partners, we're creating an ecosystem where great Welsh ideas can flourish. This is exactly the kind of collaborative approach that will help us deliver on our economic missions whilst staying true to the principles of the Well-being of Future Generations Act.”

This offer is open to companies of all sizes in Wales and across the food and drink supply chain – from start-ups and producers to established brands.

To find out more or apply, visit here.