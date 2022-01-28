Abergavenny’s £1.7m Refurbished Leisure Centre Opens it Doors

Following its £1.7m refurbishment, Abergavenny Leisure Centre has opened its doors to the public, revealing a host of new equipment and modern leisure facilities.

The refurbishment of Abergavenny Leisure Centre, which opened on 4 January 2022, has created a wellness hub over the first floor to create modern leisure facilities for the local community, helping to increase participation in regular physical activity.

The new facilities include:

Extended Fitness Suite

Dedicated Group Exercise Studio

Spin Studio

New Fitness Changing Facilities

Ground Floor Coffee Vending Offer

Members are advised that due to unforeseen circumstances, the swimming pool at Abergavenny Leisure Centre will be closed during the month of January. Investigatory works are being carried out and updates will be available through MonLife’s website and social media channels soon.

This development follows the successful completion of the project at Monmouth leisure centre, which was completed in 2019. Elected members of Monmouthshire County Council have stated how committed they are to investing in and developing leisure facilities across our county to support the health and wellbeing of citizens. The continued investment into Monmouthshire’s leisure facilities will have a significant impact on wellbeing for not only now, but also for future generations.

Councillor Lisa Dymock, Monmouthshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Community Wellbeing and Social Justice, said: