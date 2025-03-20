Abergavenny to Become ‘Accessible to All’ Thanks to Digital Twins

The Mayor of Abergavenny has launched an initiative to increase accessibility inspired by the challenges faced by his granddaughter.

Chris Holland's granddaughter, Samiya Houston, lives with ocular motor apraxia. This rare condition, which affects the muscles in her eyes, makes navigating public spaces difficult and often daunting, leading to missed signs and occasional trips over obstacles.

The Mayor’s ambition to make Abergavenny accessible to all residents and visitors has led to the creation of digital twins of key public buildings in the town. These include the library, theatre, and market hall, and are powered by Matterport’s state-of-the-art technology.

The digital twins will allow individuals with disabilities to virtually explore these public spaces ahead of their visit, helping them identify potential obstacles and prepare for their journey. The tours feature dimensions of each building to ensure wheelchair users can verify that spaces are wide enough to navigate comfortably. In addition, informational tags have been added, providing details on available provisions and facilities for those with additional needs.

To bring this vision to life, Mayor Holland enlisted the help of local expert Leighton Morris. As a passionate advocate for inclusive public spaces, Leighton himself faces the challenges of an “invisible disability” after undergoing an ileostomy procedure following his diagnosis with bowel cancer in 2012. His personal experience with planning for different eventualities in managing his stoma has driven him to help others in similar situations.

Leighton, who acquired a Matterport Pro3 scanner from Surveytech, the UK specialists in Matterport technology, is now using his expertise to help reshape the world through the lens of inclusivity.

“If you're able-bodied and you've never faced barriers, you don’t even see them,” said Leighton. “That’s why I founded my company—to make spaces more accessible for everyone.”

Leighton’s journey, from capturing the world with a camera to using digital technology to make spaces more inclusive, is featured in a new video series produced by Matterport and Surveytech. The series showcases how people and companies are using Matterport technology, highlighting the real-world benefits of Digital Twins in creating a more accessible world for all.