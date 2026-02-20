Abergavenny Entrepreneur Launches Dog Brand Inspired by Loss of Beloved Pet

An Abergavenny dad and former Royal Navy serviceman has launched a new business in honour of his beloved late pet.

Following the sudden loss of his four-year-old cocker spaniel Monty in an accident during a storm in 2024, Ed Woolcott has founded Monty’s XI in his memory – a brand that brings together two of Ed’s greatest loves: dogs and sport.

A £20,000 Start Up Loan, secured with support from the Start Up Loans programme specialist ex-forces partner, X-Forces Enterprise, helped the company start. Monty XI offers a range of dog walking accessories inspired by classic football kits from the 1990s, combining vintage colourways with modern, high-performance materials.

The products are designed to celebrate the loyalty and passion people feel for their dogs – emotions Ed believes closely mirror the devotion fans have for their football teams.

“Anyone who’s loved a dog will understand the hole Monty left behind,” said Ed. “Suddenly there was no pitter-patter of paws, no one greeting us at the door, no hopeful eyes when the cheese came out of the fridge. Creating Monty’s XI became a way to turn that grief into something positive – something that keeps his name alive.”

The initial Monty’s XI range includes collars, harnesses, leads and poo bag holders, available in five retro-inspired designs based on classic colour schemes from Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Newcastle United and Liverpool. While the designs don’t feature club badges, they draw on the instantly recognisable sponsors and colours that defined football culture in the 1990s.

Ed identified a clear gap in the market while developing the brand after noticing that many dog accessories are heavily targeted towards a female audience, with limited options aimed at men.

A percentage of every sale will be donated to animal charity Blue Cross, which supported Ed through its pet bereavement helpline following Monty’s death.

The funding Ed secured covered branding and design, website development and coding, and initial stock.

“Without the loan, this business simply wouldn’t exist,” Ed said. “My wife and I have a toddler, another baby on the way, and a puppy, so draining our savings just wasn’t an option. The loan meant we could spread the cost over time and still protect our family financially. It’s been a lifesaver.”

Ed, who previously served in the Royal Navy before moving into project management, was drawn to the Start Up Loans programme because of its government backing and dedicated support for ex-forces entrepreneurs. He also plans to take up the free mentoring offered as the business grows.

Monty’s XI is launching while Ed continues to work full-time, supported by his wife Meg – who works in marketing – during her maternity leave. The couple are also juggling life with a 20-month-old daughter, a baby due in the spring, and their new cocker spaniel puppy, Paddy.

“We had a baby and a puppy at the same time,” Ed said. “We clearly like a challenge. I know the next few months are going to be hard work but to see my vision come to life – the products, the photoshoot, everything – has been incredibly emotional,” Ed added. “Monty’s XI started as a pet project, but I hope it grows into something that brings joy to dog owners who spend hundreds of hours walking, just like we did with Monty.”

While the business has just launched, Ed already has plans to expand into other sports-inspired designs in the future.

Jessica Phillips-Harris, Senior Manager for Wales at the British Business Bank, said:

“Monty’s XI is a powerful example of how entrepreneurship can turn personal loss into something meaningful and positive. Through the Start Up Loans programme – and the dedicated specialist support we offer to entrepreneurs from the Armed Forces community – we’re able to help people like Ed turn an idea into a viable business, even while balancing full-time work and family life. We’re proud to have supported Ed on his journey.”

The British Business Bank’s Start Up Loans programme provides government-backed loans of up to £25,000 per individual, alongside free mentoring and support for new business owners across the UK.