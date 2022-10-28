Abergavenny Based Brokers Announce Latest Acquisition

Abergavenny based brokers, F R Ball, has announced their latest acquisition of Lawson D Jones Insurance Consultants, expanding their presence into Ebbw Vale and the surrounding areas.

Established in 1965, F R Ball has been finding insurance solutions for over 50 years. They are an independent insurance broker, specialising in both commercial and personal insurance, including motor trade, manufacturing, professional services, and agriculture amongst others.

Lawson D Jones Insurance Consultants are one of Ebbw Vale’s oldest businesses. The consultancy began in July 1976 when Lawson Jones and his wife, Betty opened for business. Their son and current owner, Jeff Jones, has been with the firm for over 40 years, joining the business in 1977 and becoming a partner in 1985.

Commenting on the acquisition, Paul Wadsworth, Managing Director at F R Ball, said:

“Our acquisition of Lawson D Jones represents an opportunity to build on an established name in the Welsh valleys, having retained both the staff and premises. We’re working closely with Jeff to develop and grow how we do business with the valleys, all with the aim to keep the valleys in business during this tricky time in the economy. We are recruiting for this office, to build a commercial team and strengthen our high street sales offering to support our growth plans, the community and wider area.”

Jeff Jones of Lawson D Jones Insurance Consultants, Ebbw Vale comments on the move:

‘We’re delighted to be working with F R Ball to expand on the services and policy wordings we can offer our businesses across the local area. Our clients will still be able to talk to the same people they’re used to working with but should see change for the better as we continue to develop our relationship with F R Ball and utilise the wider range of resources available to us.”

We continue to develop our business with building works about to start at our Ebbw Vale office, creating a commercial hub for our staff and clients alike. In our continuation of business development in the region, F R Ball have successfully recruited Rhidian Williams, a highly experienced technical commercial insurance broker and will continue to expand their team following this exciting acquisition.