Aberavon Beach Wins 2022 Seaside Award

Aberavon Beach has been named as one of country’s best beaches by environmental charity Keep Wales Tidy which has awarded it the prestigious Seaside Award for 2022.

The annual Seaside Awards play a vital role in protecting our precious marine environment and are recognised around the world as a symbol of quality and good beach management.

From popular resorts to hidden gems, all award-winning beaches must meet and maintain the highest environmental and safety standards and achieve tough international bathing water quality targets.

Announcing the awards, Keep Wales Tidy’s Chief Executive Lesley Jones said:

“We are lucky to have some of the world’s best beaches and marinas on our doorstep. The success is a testament to everyone who has worked so hard to protect and improve our beaches and keep our coast clean and safe. “We hope that everyone visiting our stunning coastline will enjoy and cherish our beaches responsibly. Please make sure you make memories, not mess and take your litter home with you.”

A Neath Port Talbot Council spokesperson said: