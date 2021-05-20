AB Glass Expands Production Capacity with Six-Figure Investment

AB Glass, the award-winning architectural aluminium and access control specialist, has completed a significant investment that will increase its production capacity by 35% as it gears up for a boom in new work and projects.

The Swansea-based company has made a six-figure investment in building a new 3,000 sq ft storage unit that will release 35% more floor space in its production unit, enabling it to increase and to further grow its order book.

The construction of a state-of-the-art five-bay storage unit has now been completed. It will allow the business to cope with an increase in demand it has experienced as lockdown measures have eased and the uncertainty surrounding Brexit has lessened.

The business works with blue chip private sector clients across the UK, as well as many universities, schools and public sector bodies. In addition to its architectural aluminium services, its access control offering has also experienced a surge in demand as workplaces adjust to post-pandemic safety recommendations as staff return.

It also boasts a specially trained team with the specific skills needed when working with Passivhaus developments, a type of structure designed with energy-efficiency at its heart. It worked on the first Passivhaus leisure centre in the world and is seeing growing demand for this type of building.

Alan Brayley, Managing Director of AB Glass and President of Swansea Bay Business Club, said: