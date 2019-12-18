AB Glass Appointed for Second Installation on Bristol Project

Aluminium manufacturing and installation company AB Glass has started work on a contract in the former Guardian Exchange building in Bristol for Kier Construction.

The three-acre site, now known as Glassfields, refers to its former use as the original glassworks site of the ‘Bristol Blue’ manufacturing company. Royal London Asset Management has refurbished the historic Broad Plain terrace, with the plan to develop the cleared site on Temple Way, to build a 200-room Jury’s Inn.

Royal London Asset Management is currently developing two of the four plots on the site – plot 2 and 4. AB Glass previously worked on plot 2 – a 21,000m² office building, which has been designed to provide flexible working space. Due to the high standard of service AB Glass provided on plot 2, the company was appointed to carry out the work on plot 4, which began in November 2019.

The award-winning company based in Swansea is providing the design, manufacture and installation services on plot 4. The aluminium systems being used by AB Glass for the project include the Kawneer AA100 curtain wall, AA540 windows and AA540 and AA190 doors.

David Snell, operations director, Kier said:

“We are delighted to be working with AB Glass on the delivery of plot 4. The standard of service is always of the highest quality, which is exactly what we require. It is very exciting to see the level development in the centre of Bristol at present, and we are pleased to be working on the delivery of two key projects for the area.”

Alan Brayley, managing director at AB Glass, said: