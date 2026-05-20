AAT Qualifications Widen Access, Boost Earnings and Power The UK Economy

AAT has published the third and final report of its ‘Filling the gap’ series, which explores the UK’s finance and accounting skills shortage.

The first report identified widening skills gaps across the UK finance profession. The second examined where talent is being lost from the pipeline and the barriers preventing progression.

This latest report – Accounting for Growth – produced by Public First and commissioned by AAT – focuses on both AAT’s social and economic impact, as well as looking at the opportunities for growth for the wider accounting and bookkeeping sectors.

AAT’s purpose is to open up access to careers in finance to everyone, a mission that has sat at the heart of the organisation since its establishment in 1980. This new report highlights AAT’s impact against that goal, revealing that more than four in five (83%) AAT members and students from lower socioeconomic backgrounds say that AAT helped open doors in their career.

That impact is particularly significant given the barriers many people still face. Previous AAT research shows that nearly half (49%) of the workforce come from lower socioeconomic backgrounds, yet they progress 25% more slowly, even when performance and experience are similar.

In addition to facilitating access to career opportunities, Public First’s modelling also shows that AAT qualifications can boost individual earning potential:

19-24-year-olds in the AAT community earn, on average, 11% more than their peers nationally.

Those whose formal education ended at GCSE-level but progressed through AAT earn 21% more than the national median for people whose highest formal qualification is GCSEs.

AAT Member Laura White said:

“I left school after my GCSEs and grew up on a council estate where higher education just wasn’t something people around me talked about. AAT gave me a way into accountancy and opened up opportunities I didn’t even know existed at the time.

I now work as a finance manager and I’m on a pathway towards CFO. I’ve also built my own business supporting around 100 clients. Building my career and running a successful business hasn’t been without its challenges, but AAT has provided me with the roadmap to pursue my ambitions.”

This individual impact also ladders up into a contribution to economic growth with Public First’s modelling showing that AAT students and members contribute a combined £3.8 billion annually to the UK economy through salaries and client income.

Sarah Beale, AAT CEO, said:

“Britain doesn’t have a talent problem – it has an opportunity problem. Too many capable people are being held back and can’t find a clear route into the jobs market and meaningful careers. Success is shaped by access and opportunity, when that door opens, people don’t just walk through it – they run through it, building careers, businesses and futures that strengthen the whole economy.”

Public First also models that £1.2 billion in additional UK Gross Value Add could be created through upskilling people working in accounting and bookkeeping in sought-after power skills such as digital literacy and leadership.

In addition, it estimates that the UK’s accounting and bookkeeping sector, currently worth £34 billion, could grow by £8 billion, to an estimated £42 billion through effectively harnessing productivity gains from AI.

But unlocking that growth depends on building a stronger, more inclusive pipeline of talent, with government, employers and educators working together to ensure skills provision better matches future demand.

Public First’s report for AAT sets out a range of policy recommendations as to how that could be achieved, including improving the quality of careers advice and developing a clearer workforce plan for accounting and finance.

Sarah added:

“This report clearly shows that AAT’s social and economic impact go hand in hand. But the relationship between opening up access, upskilling and driving growth needs to take a more central role in shaping skills policy. We need an education and skills system built around access and flexibility. Get that right, and the social and economic prize is clear.”

Andrew Harrop, Director at Public First said: