AAB Expands Wales & South West England Presence Amid Growing Demand for Integrated Advisory Services

AAB has strengthened its position in the mid-market advisory landscape with the rebrand of GS Verde, following its acquisition in December, as growing demand for integrated professional services continues to reshape the market.

The move sees the GS Verde business fully transition to the AAB brand, bringing together its established deals and advisory capability with AAB’s broader offering across audit, accounting, tax, wealth management and outsourced services. The business now operates with over 50 employees in the Wales and South West England region.

The rebrand comes as clients increasingly seek joined-up, multi-disciplinary support across transactions, growth, and succession planning – particularly in the owner-managed and mid-market segments.

As part of the next phase of growth, Nigel Greenaway has been appointed Head of Region for Wales & South West England. A former GS Verde leader, Nigel will lead the integration of services and drive regional expansion, with a focus on scaling AAB’s client base and capabilities in the region.

Nigel Greenaway, Head of Region for Wales & South West England at AAB, said:

“This rebrand reflects both how far we’ve come and the scale of opportunity ahead. We’re seeing increasing demand from businesses for more integrated advice -particularly around transactions, growth strategy and long-term planning. Bringing the full AAB offering into the region allows us to respond to that demand and support clients in a more comprehensive and joined-up way.”

AAB expects this broader service offering to be a key driver of growth in the region, supported by continued investment in talent, sector specialisation, and client delivery.

John Beevers, Head of Regions at AAB, added:

“The Wales and South West England region represents a significant growth market for AAB, with strong demand for high-quality, integrated professional services. The rebrand of GS Verde is a key milestone in our strategy to build a leading regional presence. With Nigel’s leadership and the strength of the combined team, we are well positioned to meet growing client demand and scale our offering in the years ahead.”

The rebrand is effective immediately, with clients continuing to be supported by the same team, now backed by the wider capabilities and national reach of AAB. AAB, backed by Goldman Sachs Alternatives, now employs over 1,500 people across the UK and Ireland.