A Welsh Perspective from London Tech Week

Mark John, Co-Founder of Tramshed Tech and Board Member of the UK Tech Cluster

Last week, I had the privilege of representing Tramshed Tech as a Strategic Partner at London Tech Week, an experience that proved as energising as it was eye-opening.

From international roundtables and policy briefings to investor panels and startup showcases, the week was a powerful snapshot of where the UK tech sector is heading and where Wales fits within that evolving picture. What unfolded was not just a packed agenda of meetings and events, but a timely reminder of the growing role regional ecosystems like ours are playing on the global tech stage.

Monday

Wow… what a way to start. I arrived in London early Monday, armed with an ambitious schedule and a suitcase full of Tramshed brochures, not quite prepared for the sheer scale of what lay ahead. First stop: “Innovating Beyond Borders” at the Québec Government Office. This was a great moment to deepen ties with our Canadian friends, as well as spark a new connection with McGill University’s Dobson Centre. The conversations there reminded me how vital global collaboration is to developing innovation clusters, something we’re working hard to lead in Wales.

Next, I headed to the Welsh Government offices for the InterCeltic Business Forum, where the room was filled with a real sense of cross-border opportunity. It’s always good to be reminded of the cultural and economic ties Wales shares with its Celtic cousins and how those shared values can become a competitive advantage in the global market.

The day wrapped with the UK Startup Coalition reception at the Trafalgar St James rooftop. From pre-Spending Review conversations with Chancellor Rachel Reeves to chats with friends from across the UK tech cluster network, it was clear that policy and ecosystem alignment are climbing up the national agenda—and fast.

Tuesday–Thursday

These days were a full-on tech marathon. Olympia played host to a flurry of meetings, chance encounters, and purposeful introductions. Tramshed’s headline moment came on the LTW Startup Stage as we showcased some of Wales’ most exciting emerging ventures from green tech to gaming. Seeing our cohort pitch on a global stage, backed by our brilliant Head of Ventures, Sophie Webber, was a moment of real pride.

At the Global Tech Advocates breakfast in the City, I spoke on behalf of Tech Wales Advocates and was struck again by how interconnected the global tech community is becoming. Conversations with peers from India, China, the Nordics, and the Middle

East reaffirmed that Wales has a genuine opportunity to carve out a place in that global network, if we keep pushing.

A standout moment came at DSIT in Whitehall, where I joined a UK Tech Cluster Group roundtable with Baroness Jones of Whitchurch and the DSIT leadership team. We discussed what the Chancellor’s Spending Review could mean in practice, particularly the boost to AI and R&D, and the increased remit for the British Business Bank. The details are still to come, but the direction of travel is encouraging: more place-based investment, and more regional autonomy to shape growth.

Thursday Evening

If there was a single event that summed up the week, it was Invest in Innovation: The Welsh Opportunity, our flagship event at the 23rd floor of The Shard. With stunning views over London, we delivered a full-throttle showcase of Welsh tech excellence.

David Stevens, Co-Founder of Admiral, reminded the room exactly what Wales is capable of when the right conditions align. From world-class data talent to unmatched workforce loyalty, his message was clear: Wales works.

That theme continued with our investment panel, where the message from investors was unambiguous—Wales is investable, scalable, and open for business. London advisors were told to set up shop. Founders were told to base themselves in Wales. And investors? Start building your Welsh portfolio. The time is now.

Friday

After a late-night return on what I’ll always call “The Milk Train,” it was straight to Cardiff City Stadium for the Made in the UK, Sold to the World roadshow. As a keynote speaker, I had the opportunity to reflect on the week and its broader message: exporting isn’t a bonus for tech companies—it’s the beginning.

Most of the startups we support at Tramshed Tech are already reaching global markets before they’ve reached ten employees. Exporting is baked into their DNA. And what London Tech Week reinforced is that Wales is absolutely ready to meet that global demand.

Final Reflections

London Tech Week was more than a calendar of events, it was a mirror. A chance to see how far Wales has come as a tech ecosystem, and how much further we can go if we back our startups, invest in our infrastructure, and believe in our own ability to lead.

As we look ahead to the Wales Investment Summit later this year, the challenge is simple: keep connecting the dots. Global relevance starts with local ambition and last week showed just how much of that we already have.