A Village Railway Shed is Back on Track for Business Success

Meliden's Y Shed – a community hub which provides space for up-and-coming businesses, artists, and crafters – had been open for just a few months when the Coronavirus pandemic forced it to temporarily close.

The converted old railway building, home to independent businesses, a shop, and café attracted thousands of visitors in its first few months.

The enforced closure was a blow for all at Y Shed, a project championed by charitable housing association Grŵp Cynefin and Meliden Residents Action group.

Now, four months on, the Grade II listed building has opened its doors again, just in time for its first birthday and is already expanding.

Mair Edwards, Grŵp Cynefin's Community Initiatives Manager, said:

“Y Shed was a great success from the minute it opened its doors, so March’s closure was a blow.

“We took the very sensible decision to close ahead of the lockdown so were shut for longer than some. And, of course, reopening has meant looking at how we all do things and finding ways of working differently, providing a safe environment sprinkled with Y Shed magic.”

Far from sitting on its laurels, Y Shed has expanded with the temporary opening of an ice cream parlour – Dave's – at the back of the building, a venture run by the same team who run Caffi @ Y Shed. Dave's enables the café team to maximise their offer under the current restrictions.

Mair added:

“It's just two weeks since we opened, and we have been fortunate to welcome back our regular visitors and see some new faces. We're also continuing to support the businesses here and helping them move through these new times; everyone is working together to ensure Y Shed remains a success. “Our amazing building has stood here for many years and has had many incarnations. As a building, it has remained steadfast as part of the community, and that's not about to change now; we're the custodians of a new future,”

To mark Y Shed's milestone, a bumper pack of goodies was given to the first person through the door on the morning of the first birthday.

Delighted Clarice Barber from Prestatyn picked up vouchers and gifts from all Y Shed businesses, Caffi @ Y Shed, Bella Bay Health & Wellbeing, The Craft Hub, Y Shed’s own shop, Bowwow's dog groomer and artist Susie Liddle.

Prestatyn to Dyserth Way

The Prestatyn to Dyserth Way opened as a three-mile railway from the Chester and Holyhead railway in 1869 and served the mineral trade largely transporting lead and limestone. A passenger service began in 1905 between Dyserth and Prestatyn with 30,000 people using it each year. The shed closed in 1957 and reopened briefly as a business premises before closing again. The railway itself ran until 1972. Funding for Y Shed was secured from the Big Lottery Fund Wales, Denbighshire County Council, Gwynt y Mor, and trust funds.