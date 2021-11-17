A Turning Point for Transport in Porth

Porth is an important gateway to the South Wales Valleys, located within the Rhondda Valley, in the county borough of Rhondda Cynon Taf (RCT). Largely well-connected to Cardiff and Pontypridd, a dozen bus services link Porth with the Rhondda Valley, Caerphilly and Cardiff, but Porth has been severely disadvantaged traditionally by poor transport interchange facilities.

Despite its gateway location, the town has experienced social and economic deprivation in recent years, with high unemployment, reduced town centre footfall and depopulation.

RCT is committed to delivering solutions to the problem. Roger Waters, RCT Service Director for Frontline Services, told Business News Wales:

“Transport facilities within the town are desperate; there isn’t currently a focal point between bus and rail, but using existing RCT land, we’re about to build an interchange that will see shared facilities between bus and rail.” “We’re creating a seven bay interchange for buses that will be alongside the rail line. This will be a huge step forward in promoting public transport in the Rhondda, and is a corner stone for our Porth Regeneration Strategy.” “At the moment, we’re in the process of awarding contracts. We’ve gone through a tender process, and designs have been signed off with Transport for Wales.”

Contractors are expected to start on the project before the end of 2021.