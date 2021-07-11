A Top Chef is Serving Up Food and Drink at the World’s Number One Tennis Tournament

Barry Langston, head chef at Coleg Cambria’s Ial Restaurant in Wrexham, has been joined by two Hospitality and Catering students at the Wimbledon tennis championships.
Over the coming days, Barry – who worked previously in Le Mans, France, and has operated alongside some of the most well renowned names in the industry nationally and internationally – will be cooking in The Champions’ Room at the All England Lawn Tennis Club.
Barry is thrilled to be part of the event and said:
“The students Owain and Bradley have a high skill level, so I’m really pleased they are here with me.
“We completed our training and I will be working 6am to 6pm every day in the restaurant, which is just below the Royal Box, while the students gain experience in the Members’ Brasserie.”
He added:
“Now we have shown them what we can do, hopefully we can come back next year and make this a regular event for Coleg Cambria’s Hospitality and Catering students – it’s an amazing opportunity.”
For more information and to make a reservation at Ial Restaurant, visit www.ialrestaurant.co.uk or call 01978 548818.
Visit www.cambria.ac.uk for the latest news and information from Coleg Cambria.