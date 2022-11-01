A Third of Women Change Career After Having Children

A new survey by national education provider, Open Study College, has revealed that a third (33%) of women changed careers after having children.

The survey, commissioned as part of a campaign to encourage mothers to pursue their dream careers, polled over 2,000 working parents across the UK with children aged 2-17. Of the sample, 49% (972 respondents) were female.

Open Study College’s survey found nearly half (42%) of the females polled felt that childcare is the most ‘family-friendly’ profession, closely followed by jobs in the health and social care sector, (38%) and being a teaching assistant (38%), while 34% said being a police officer is one of the least family-friendly careers.

The survey also found that, of the women polled, 30% had enrolled on education courses since the birth of their child/children, with 45% saying the key reason was to increase their earning potential; 44% said it was to provide for their family.

Despite the current rise in cost of living, the survey found that the main factors new mothers looked for when heading back into the workplace are not money orientated, and included an easy commute (48%), understanding colleagues (44%) and an understanding boss (39%).

Other survey results included:

It emerged that more than half (54%) of women wish they could work in a more family-friendly environment.

Only 16% of the women polled ‘strongly believe’ it was a seamless transition heading back to work after the birth of their child.

51% of women think flexible/split day working hours are most useful to assist parents of young children followed by the opportunity to work from home (48%).

Samantha Rutter, CEO of Open Study College said: