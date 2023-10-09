A Taste of Wales in Germany: Welsh Food and Drink Companies Gear Up for Anuga 2023

Welsh food and drink companies are set to make a flavoursome impression at Anuga 2023, the world’s leading trade fair for food and drink, as they showcase their products to buyers and look to secure new export deals.

Anuga 2023, which takes place this week in Cologne, Germany, is set to host more than 7,400 exhibitors from more than 100 countries, making it the ideal platform for Welsh companies to expand their global reach and introduce the world to the exceptional quality of food and drink that Wales has to offer.

Supported by the Welsh Government, the participating producers flying the flag for Wales at this year’s event under the Cymru/Wales banner will be Cradoc’s Savoury Biscuits Ltd, Ferrari’s Coffee, The Lobster Pot, Tŷ Nant Water, Hilltop Honey, Trailhead Fine Foods Ltd – Get Jerky, Traditional Welsh Sausage Company Edwards – The Welsh Butcher, Dundeis, and South Caernarfon Creameries.

The Cymru Wales stand at Anuga will be located in the Fine Food Hall 10.2 | Stand: F051. It promises to be a hub of activity, with tastings and opportunities to meet the passionate producers behind these exceptional products. Visitors will have the chance to experience the flavours of Wales and explore the stories behind the products.

Also at Anuga and supported by Welsh Government will be Brain Blasterz (Hall 3.1 Stand No: D039); Eatlean (Hall 10.1 Stand G018a); Hybu Cig Cymru – Meat Promotion Wales (Hall 06, Plain: 1 Aisle: D, Stand No: 040) and Snowdonia Cheese Company (Hall 10.1 Stand No: G010a).

Anuga provides an invaluable opportunity for Welsh companies to connect with distributors, retailers and industry professionals from around the world. The international exposure gained at Anuga can pave the way for increased exports and collaborations that will strengthen the global reputation of Welsh food and drink products.

Welsh Government Minister for Rural Affairs and North Wales, and Trefnydd, Lesley Griffiths said:

“Anuga 2023 provides our fantastic Welsh food and drink businesses with a great opportunity to showcase their high-quality products to buyers from around the world. “Our food and drink exports are at record levels, and events such as this are important in helping see people abroad enjoy food and drink from Wales. “I am proud of the hard work, commitment and desire of Welsh businesses and I wish everyone travelling to Germany for Anuga 2023 a very successful event.”

In line with the trend of growing food and drink exports from Wales, Cradoc’s Savoury Biscuits Ltd is continuing to drive export growth in Europe despite Brexit. Commenting Cradoc’s founder Allie Thomas said,

“We attended SIAL Paris in 2022 and doubled our exports income with a very positive response. Our next target is Anuga with Welsh Government Food and Drink Wales. We’re eager to establish relationships with new importers who already wholesale our products, meet with companies who are seeking fine artisan foods for their customers as well as showcase our new packaging, new products and share our sustainability and net zero status. “We won’t allow the fact that we are a small artisan company to diminish our ambition. Our commitment to crafting unique and flavourful savoury biscuits using the finest ingredients is at the heart of what we do. Anuga provides a remarkable opportunity to showcase the quality and innovation behind our products, from our Welsh Oat crackets to our exotic Asian flavour combinations. We want to work as hard as we can to elevate Cradocs, introducing our little company to a world market.”

Another company exhibiting at Anuga is The Lobster Pot, supplier of top quality live, sustainably sourced shellfish.

Julie Hill of The Lobster Pot said,

“I am excited and very much looking forward to Anuga. This will be the first time we exhib at this event. We normally attend the seafood shows rather than the food shows, but Germany is a notable market that is absent from our long list of export markets, and we feel that this is definitely an opportunity worth exploring”.

Edwards, The Welsh Butchers are attending Anuga for the first time as part of the Welsh Government’s export support programme for food and drink companies in Wales. They are looking not only to meeting international trade customers, but also demonstrate how as a premium brand they can add value.

Commenting ahead of the visit, Laura Jones, Brand Manager at Edwards, The Welsh Butchers said,

“We are thrilled to be part of the Welsh Government delegation going to Anuga 2023. Edwards, The Welsh Butchers has a proud tradition of crafting high-quality, award-winning Welsh products, and we are eager to share our passion for Welsh cuisine with a global audience at this prestigious event. Anuga provides a unique platform for us to showcase our range of products, from our sausages to our mouth-watering meats. We look forward to forging new partnerships with meat distributors and wholesalers who are interested in listing our branded retail range of Red Tractor Pork and PGI Welsh Beef products.”

The value of the Welsh food and drink industry’s exports to the EU reached £594m, a £130m increase from 2021. Food and drink exports to Germany were worth £51 million in 2022. Exports increased by £7m from 2021, and £12.6m since 2016.

Anuga is the world’s leading trade fair for food and drink, attracting exhibitors and visitors from across the globe. It offers a comprehensive overview of the latest trends and innovations in the food and drink industry, making it an essential event for professionals in the sector.