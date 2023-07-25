New Team to Help Farms Reduce Agricultural Pollution in Wales

A team dedicated to ensuring farms are complying with regulations to reduce agricultural pollution in Wales, is being established by Natural Resources Wales (NRW).

The environmental organisation is currently selecting 16 environment officers to carry out inspections at identified farms to help farmers meet the requirements of the Control of Agricultural Pollution (Wales) Regulations (CoAPR).

Successful applicants will start their new roles by the end of the summer and will join two team leaders, who have already started their new positions. Four senior CoAPR environment officers will also join the team.

The establishment of the new NRW team is possible thanks to additional funding from the Welsh Government.

NRW is using available data to identity hot spot areas across Wales to guide the deployment of staff and to assist with prioritisation of inspections.

These officers will undertake CoAPR compliance inspections on sites carrying out higher risk activities on agricultural holdings.

Nichola Salter, Lead Specialist Advisor of Agricultural Regulations, of NRW, said: