A new partnership will inspire girls in Wales to pursue a career in civil engineering.

The pilot programme, between the Institution of Civil Engineers Wales Cymru and Girlguiding Cymru, encourages girls to explore the world of civil engineering and science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).

The programme sets out a range of activities members can undertake, either with their Girlguiding unit leaders or an ICE STEM ambassador. These include bridge-building and challenges to encourage members of Girlguiding to explore their local areas and identify different pieces of infrastructure.

The ICE, with its members, is well-positioned to provide mentorship and guidance to Girlguiding members interested in civil engineering. By connecting Girlguiding members with female professionals in the field, ICE hopes to demystify engineering, introduce real-life role models and offer valuable insights into the various career paths available within the sector.

A new civil engineering badge will be achievable for Girlguiding members who take part.

Keith Jones, director for ICE Wales Cymru, said:

“It is our aim at ICE Wales Cymru to increase the diversity of civil engineers to ensure that our very best problem-solvers join the profession, whatever their background. Through the enjoyable activities of this new Girlguiding badge we hope to inspire girls to look at the industry as empowering and rewarding, opening the door for them to consider a future career in civil engineering”.

Beverley Martin, Chief Commissioner for Girlguiding Cymru, said:

“Girlguiding strives for a world where girls know they can be or do whatever they want to – and where they can see girls and women of all types leading the way. The new civil engineering badge epitomises this vision and we look forward to working with ICE Wales Cymru to achieve this goal”.

The ICE and Girlguiding programme is being piloted in three regions across the United Kingdom – Wales, Northern Ireland, and London and Southeast England. Girlguiding members will also have the opportunity to play the Cityzen pollution control game, hosted by the ICE, which develops communication and problem-solving skills.

Those Girlguiding units wishing to take part in this new intiative in Wales are advised to contact [email protected] for further details