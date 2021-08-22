A New Name for Haverfordwest AFC’s Home Ground

Haverfordwest County AFC have announced that they have sealed a deal with a Welsh fibre-optic broadband provider for the naming rights of the Bridge Meadow Stadium Stadium.

The new sponsor of the stadium for the next three years is Wales’ fastest growing broadband company Ogi and hence, the Stadium will be known as ‘The Ogi Bridge Meadow Stadium’.

Haverfordwest AFC chairman, Rob Edwards commented on the news:

“We are delighted to be working with Ogi over the course of the next three years. “They are a company with similar values and doing some great work towards the infrastructure of Haverfordwest, and we hope to have an excellent relationship during this partnership, and beyond.”

The first game in the newly renamed stadium will take place on Friday 20 August, kicking off against Cardiff Met at 19:45 and will be free to attend, to celebrate the momentous occasion of welcoming supporters back through the turnstiles.

Ogi CEO, Ben Allwright said: