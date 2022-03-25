A More Sustainable Attitude to Transport in Wales

Sustrans Cymru is devoted to a more sustainable attitude to transport. Its vision is a society in which the way we travel creates healthier places and happier lives for everyone.

Director of Sustrans Cymru, Christine Boston, talks to Business News Wales about the future of the transport sector in Wales.

Working with Sustrans Cymru, Christine has chaired the Transform Cymru coalition since 2019, coordinating a range of organisations across transport, equalities and health to influence policy on sustainable and inclusive transport for Wales.

Listen to Christine’s audio interview here.