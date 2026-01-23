A Lesson in Public-Private Cooperation from Cardiff Bay

Large regeneration schemes succeed when partners are prepared to commit to a shared vision over many years. That has been the defining feature of the arena project in Cardiff Bay.

I have worked on it since Cardiff Council began the procurement process in 2019, and throughout that time the partnership between Live Nation and the council has been central to keeping the project moving. The consistency on both sides – often underestimated in projects of this scale – has made a material difference.

From the early design stages through to the enabling works and the appointment of the contractor now on site, the project has faced the usual hurdles that come with a complex development. What has allowed us to overcome them is a long-term commitment from all involved. The council set out its ambition for the site many years ago and, crucially, held firm to that ambition even when it would have been easier to question the timing or the approach. That clarity has been a significant factor in getting the arena to this point.

The partnership has also helped shape the wider benefits of the scheme. The council’s control of a large site, with multiple phases planned, creates a rare opportunity to develop skills over an extended period.

In construction, an apprenticeship typically runs for around four years, yet it is uncommon for a single project to last that long. Here, the longevity of the programme means apprentices could, in theory, work from the earliest stages right through to completion. Coordinated properly, this is a chance to give young people a full cycle of training on one site – something few developments can offer.

There is a similar opportunity in the local supply chain. The contractor for the arena has clear requirements to spend a proportion of its budget within a 30-mile radius, and the largest subcontract package has gone to a Cardiff-based company. That is an important outcome. Large projects can sometimes become detached from the local economy, but in this case the partnership has worked to ensure that local firms have a meaningful role.

Public-private partnerships are often discussed in broad terms, but their success depends on the strength of the relationships behind them. In this instance, the council’s early vision, its willingness to stand by it and the continuity of the team delivering it have been crucial. Live Nation’s commitment has matched that stability. When both sides remain focused on the long-term benefit rather than the short-term pressures, projects like this stand a far better chance of reaching the point we have now achieved.

Looking ahead, the arena will have a major impact on the city. Cardiff already has a strong reputation as a place to see live music, and the new venue will broaden that appeal to audiences from beyond the city. There will be a real buzz when the doors open. From a construction perspective, I hope the period between now and then will also bring benefits in the form of apprenticeships, training and social value. If we can deliver a venue that attracts great artists and, at the same time, create opportunities for local people along the way, then we will have done well.

