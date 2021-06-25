A-Grade Success for Energy-Efficient Swansea Market

Swansea Market has secured the highest possible UK Government energy rating.

Its grade A rating confirms that the city centre venue is amongst those buildings that have the lowest carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions.

Recent years has seen Swansea Council work hard with staff, stallholders and shoppers to bring emissions down.

Innovations have included a new roof and energy-efficient windows with automated temperature controls, the installation of solar panels to help power the market and the fitting of LED lights.

The new official energy certificate is now on display at the market.

Robert Francis-Davies, the council’s cabinet member for investment, regeneration and tourism, said:

“This is excellent news from the market which is at the heart of our £1bn regeneration programme. “It illustrates that our ongoing investment in this city centre gem is paying off as the council aims to become net zero carbon by 2030.”

Andrea Lewis, the council’s joint deputy leader and cabinet member for climate change and service transformation, said:

“The council is doing all it can to help fix the problems of climate change “Our investment in the market helps lead the way as we aim to make the city net zero by 2050.”

A building’s energy performance operational rating is based on its CO2 emissions for the past year.

It’s given a rating on a scale from A (lowest emissions) to G (highest emissions).

The typical rating for a public building is D. For the past two years the market has had a B rating. This is the first time it has achieved an A grade.

Swansea Market is the largest indoor market in Wales, an award-winning, historic venue offering tourists and residents a unique shopping experience.

For six days a week, more than 100 stalls offer a wide selection of goods and services. There are free-to-use public toilets, free public Wi-Fi is planned and work is about to start on a welcoming new eating and meeting area.

Arrangements are in place to keep traders and shoppers as safe as possible as the city aims to lead the way out of pandemic.

During lockdown – in line with government restrictions – around 20 traders continued to serve customers at the market with many also offering online and delivery options.

Swansea Market online: www.swanseaindoormarket.co.uk