A Decade of Depot: Celebrating 10 Years of Culture, Creativity, and Community in Cardiff

This month marks a significant milestone for Cardiff’s beloved warehouse venue, DEPOT, as it celebrates its tenth anniversary.

What began as a temporary pop-up street food venue in 2014 has evolved into one of the Welsh capital’s most cherished cultural cornerstones. With a decade of experience and a track record of innovation, DEPOT is poised to remain a vibrant force in the city for years to come.

Originally launched in a 15,000 square-foot abandoned warehouse on Dumballs Road, DEPOT was founded by Liverpool native Nick Saunders, who whilst still at university at the time, saw an opportunity to bring the dynamic, warehouse-style venues of Liverpool’s Baltic Triangle to Cardiff.

Saunders’ vision was to fill a gap in Cardiff’s nightlife and cultural scene, inspired by events such as London’s Street Feast and Birmingham’s Digbeth Dining Club.

Transforming a disused industrial space into a vibrant hub for street food, music, and cultural events was no easy feat. From overcoming regulatory challenges to preparing the space itself, DEPOT's early days were defined by resilience and innovation.

But the hard work quickly paid off as DEPOT garnered a reputation as the go-to venue for those seeking an alternative to traditional nightlife, offering a unique blend of street food, live music, and cultural events – from beer festivals to film screenings to fashion shows.

The team also created multiple wildly successful events concepts (like Bingo Lingo, which has since gone on to tour venues around the UK, selling 1.5 million tickets since 2016).

Over the past decade, DEPOT has not only adapted to the changing tastes of its audience but expanded its footprint and offerings. Having moved venues three times in ten years, today, DEPOT operates from a 30,000 square-foot warehouse space on Curran Road and is capable of hosting up to 2,100 guests. It now features three permanent street-food kitchens housed in shipping containers, and a flexible layout which allows it to host a wide range of events – from intimate gatherings to large-scale music performances and corporate functions.

A Home for Cardiff’s Cultural Scene

DEPOT’s impact on the Cardiff live events landscape extends far beyond its four walls.

It has given rise to one of Cardiff’s most popular home-grown festivals, DEPOT in the Castle, a one-day event now in its seventh year and a highlight of the city’s summer calendar; presented by DEPOT Live, the live-events arm of DEPOT, this annual festival brings dynamic line-ups to the iconic backdrop of Cardiff Castle.

Meanwhile, this summer alone, DEPOT Live welcomed 170,000 people to the venue, showcasing a whopping 55 live acts including Avril Lavigne, Smashing Pumpkins, Idles, and Catfish and the Bottlemen.

Carolyn Brownell, Executive Director at FOR Cardiff (the Business Improvement District for Cardiff city centre) said,

“Cardiff is a small city which punches well above its weight with events – but the impact of the DEPOT Live series of gigs at the castle over this last summer season is truly amazing, with 48% of ticket holders coming from outside of Wales. This represents a huge economic impact to the city, whilst supporting other grassroots venues at the same time.”

Looking Ahead

As DEPOT reflects on a decade of cultural influence, the team shows no signs of slowing down. With plans to expand its live music offerings, develop new events concepts and further support local talent and collaboration, DEPOT is committed to maintaining its position at the forefront of Cardiff’s cultural scene.

Nick Saunders, Founder of the DEPOT brand said,