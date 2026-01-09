A Decade-Long Plan to Strengthen Tourism and Hospitality Skills

Launching Academi Croeso is a significant moment for tourism and hospitality in North Wales. It has been carefully designed to future-proof these important sectors.

Tourism and hospitality have long been central to our economic identity, drawing on the natural, cultural and heritage assets that define this region. The sectors are also a major employers, providing opportunities for thousands of people across a range of skills and experience levels.

Yet the sector continues to face persistent challenges, particularly around recruitment, retention and the availability of high-quality training. Through the North Wales Growth Deal, we have the opportunity to take a long-term view and support a solution that brings together education, industry and communities in a way that has not been achieved before. From the outset, the initiative, which sits within the Growth Deal’s Agri-food and Tourism Programme, has aligned strongly with its aim of strengthening the region’s skills base.

Strengthening skills development is a central purpose of the programme, as is promoting the unique cultural and landscape offer of the region. More broadly, the Growth Deal is intended to stimulate sustainable economic activity by addressing long-standing barriers to growth. In that context, the Academi Croeso project is exactly the kind of partnership we set out to support: a collaborative approach that builds on our regional strengths while responding directly to employer demand.

One of the features that makes Academi Croeso distinctive is its Hub and Spoke model. Grŵp Llandrillo Menai, as the hub, will connect with an initial group of spoke partners including Portmeirion, Theatr Clwyd and Zip World, with further involvement from organisations such as the National Trust and Snowdonia Hospitality and Leisure. Each partner brings something different in terms of facilities, expertise and industry reach, and together they create a network that is both practical and ambitious. The idea is simple: to give learners access to high-quality training environments across the region and to ensure that employers are directly shaping the skills pipeline.

The scale of commitment behind the project reflects the confidence we have in its long-term impact. The Growth Deal’s investment of £4.43 million forms part of a £19 million programme that will run for at least a decade. Over that period, we expect to see nearly 70 new jobs created, more than 250 apprentices supported and around 750 individuals upskilled. The total contribution to regional GVA is forecast to exceed £36 million. These figures illustrate the tangible economic benefits, but they are also only part of the picture. To me, the broader value lies in creating a more resilient and attractive sector – one where people can build careers, develop expertise and see a long-term future.

It is also worth emphasising that collaboration sits at the heart of this effort. More than 100 engagements with industry organisations SMEs and sole traders are expected over the life of the project, reflecting the importance of working with businesses of all sizes. We have already seen strong interest from employers who want to understand how the model works and how they can play a part. The launch event demonstrated that appetite clearly, with a wide range of partners coming together to explore the opportunities ahead.

What matters now is building momentum. The project has taken time to develop, but that is because the ambition has always been long-term. Too often, skills initiatives are short-term responses to immediate challenges. Academi Croeso is different. It is a partnership designed to evolve, adapt and grow over a decade or more, and its success will depend on sustained collaboration between the hub, spoke partners and the wider sector. The early response gives us confidence that this approach is both welcomed and needed.

For North Wales, the benefits extend beyond the visitor economy. A thriving tourism and hospitality sector supports local supply chains, cultural organisations, food producers and a wide range of small businesses. It helps to retain talent in the region and offers accessible employment routes for younger people. It also reinforces the strong identity that underpins our communities and attracts visitors year after year. By investing in skills, we are investing not only in the sector but in the wider prosperity of the region.

As delivery progresses, we will continue to focus on ensuring that Academi Croeso remains rooted in employer needs and regional priorities. That is where the Growth Deal can make the strongest contribution: by supporting initiatives that build long-term economic resilience and create opportunities for people across North Wales. The early signs are encouraging, and it is clear from the conversations we are already having that the sector is ready to embrace this new phase.

The launch marked an important milestone, but it is only the beginning. Over the coming years, we will see the spoke sites develop, the training offer expand and new learners and employers join the partnership. Our aim is for Academi Croeso to become a recognised and trusted pathway into skilled, sustainable careers in tourism and hospitality – a sector that remains vital to the future of North Wales. The work ahead is significant, but so is the opportunity, and we are looking forward to continuing this journey together.

Elliw Hughes talks about this and more in the Ambition North Wales podcast episode Strengthening North Wales’ Hospitality and Tourism Workforce. Listen here.