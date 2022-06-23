EVENT: North Wales Exporters Club Meeting

The next North Wales Exporters Club meeting will be on Wednesday 6th July 2022 att he Kinmel Manel Hotel in Abergele.

Formal presentations to be confirmed

For discussion – Post Brexit, Post Covid and members issues and experiences, including logistics, customs and staffing

As usual there will an opportunity to network, discuss issues and share experiences with like-minded business people.

About the North wales Exporters Club

North Wales Exporters Club has members from all across North Wales, was established in 1976 and is voluntarily run by exporters for exporters. The members are both established exporters and newcomers who work together to develop exporting.

Our aim is to support North Wales based exporters and to assist them to develop their international trade business, by providing export information at regular meetings and through the website.

We work with our members and co-operate closely with Welsh Governmental export support department, West Cheshire and North Wales Chamber of Commerce, Local and other organisations, who provide business support to exporters.

We welcome new businesses and individuals based in North Wales, who are exporters, potential exporters, export service and logistics organisations, and all who are interested in exporting.

The club meets on a regular basis.

Potential members are welcome at meetings.

To find out more please email –

Chairman James Sheridan and mark as NWEC.

email – [email protected]