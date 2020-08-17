Welsh Start Up Wins Coveted PR Award

Welsh start up Lynn PR has been awarded New Consultancy of the Year at the 2020 PRCA DARE Awards – Cymru. These are one of the UK’s most coveted awards that strive to seek out and reward the very best PR and communications professionals across the UK, decided by a panel of highly respected industry experts across seven regions and nations.

“I’m so proud of the work that we do at Lynn PR and it’s fantastic to have it acknowledged by the PRCA – the world’s largest professional PR body.” said Lynn PR Director and Principal Consultant, Shayoni Lynn. “We’re supporting clients on work that matters – from promoting key mental health services during the pandemic, to working with tourism businesses in Wales as part of the recovery programme and conducting behavioural research to improve road safety.”

Despite being a new business, Lynn PR has worked with some of Wales’, and the UK’s, most well-known organisations, including the NHS in London, Bristol and Wales, The Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA), Council for Advancement & Support of Education (CASE), Mid Wales Tourism, Cardiff Council and Neath Port Talbot Council.

Earlier this year, the strategic PR and behavioural insights agency was included in the UK-wide new agencies to watch 2020 list by PR Week.

Speaking about Lynn PR’s growth, Shayoni said:

“I set up Lynn PR in late 2019 to make data-driven strategic PR and behavioural science accessible. This is all about understanding audiences in their local environment. We use robust frameworks and processes to create measurable campaigns and solutions that drive business outcomes. Ultimately, it’s about delivering intrinsic human value in everything that we do.”

Lynn PR are also a finalist for Creative Start-up of the Year in the 2020 Wales Start Up Awards, that celebrates the best new businesses in Wales. Shayoni Lynn is an alumna of the WalesOnline 35 under 35 list of professional and businesswomen in Wales.