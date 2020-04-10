New Mortgage Information Support Service to Ease the Financial Worries of Homeowners in Wales

New Mortgage Information Support Service to Ease the Financial Worries of Homeowners in Wales

Mortgage Advice Bureau Swansea has today launched a dedicated Mortgage Information Support Service to help homeowners who are worried about their finances as a result of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

The free support service, which is available to homeowners across Wales, has been set up to answer any queries or worries local people may have about paying their mortgage and to guide them back to financial security.

David Lewis, joint Business Principal at Mortgage Advice Bureau in Swansea, explains further:

“We are living in unprecedented times, and with a mortgage typically being a homeowner’s largest outgoing, monthly mortgage payments are naturally going to be the biggest concern, so we've set up the Mortgage Information Support Service to help local people through this challenging period.”

Managed by a team of fully qualified mortgage advisers, they can provide guidance and advice about what to do if repaying a mortgage is a worry during the Coronavirus outbreak or if an individual has concerns about other outgoings as joint Business Principal Richard Hullin explained.

“We understand that mortgage repayments may not be the homeowners only worry regarding monthly finances and that it's difficult for people to foresee how their income will be affected, particularly for those on short-term, temporary or zero-hours contracts,”

said Richard.

With the new Mortgage Information Support Service answering people’s most common questions around managing their household finances, the service comes at a time when the UK government is responding daily with new measures to minimise the impact of the Coronavirus, not only on our health but our finances too.

“The government is doing its best to help people during these difficult times,” said David, “and we certainly take financial well-being very seriously, so hope the helpline will allow homeowners to talk openly and get them back on track with their finances.”

For more information or to speak to a qualified mortgage adviser via the support service, call 01792 446066 or email [email protected]

Although the offices are temporarily closed, the team are available by phone, email and online video to help.