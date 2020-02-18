Description

Starting a Growth Business

Starting a business can be rewarding and invigorating, but it can also be risky and challenging. According to Stats Wales the survival rate for start-ups is low with 12% failing in the first year, furthermore 40% fail to reach their 4th anniversary however recent research indicates that Business Wales funded support increases the likelihood of a start up reaching a 4-year milestone to 85%!

“Starting a growth business” … is an introductory workshop, designed for individuals who aspire to start. Designed and delivered by a team of skilled and experienced business advisers – this fully funded workshop covers the vital elements necessary for successfully starting your growth business.

This is the first in a series of practical workshops that will equip you with the essential tools, theory, knowledge and insights to help you design your own business growth plan.

Over the duration of the workshop you will learn:

How to develop your business idea

Learn why some businesses fail

How to start your market research

How to develop your strategic business plan

How to start developing a marketing plan and strategy

About legal structures for your new business

About Unique Selling Points – USP’s

About basic business taxes for your new business

How to develop the financial viability of your new business

What funding/financing opportunities exist for your new business

How to plan for long term growth in your new business

How to identify potential barriers to growth

You will also benefit from:

Follow on, funded 1-2-1 Support from a Growth Adviser

A Growth Business Plan Template

A Cashflow template

A Workshop workbook

At the end of the BW workshop you take away the skills, knowledge and strategic tools to enable you to develop a successful pre-start plan and convert this into a successful start to your new business venture.

Cost:Free

WHEN:9th March 2020 – 09:30 – 16:00

WHERE:Newport – University of South Wales – Exchange