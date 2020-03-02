Description
The next Gray Rhino Tech Talk is scheduled for March 9th at 6pm at the Tramshed Tech.
We have an open floor QA session which will give you the opportunity to delve into the minds of 3 of the most influential tech leaders in Wales.
CTO Question Time will give the audience the chance to ask any question they wish about software engineering and get answers from the perspectives of :
Leon James – CTO and Co-Founder of ucreate Wales
Craig Marvelley – VP of Engineering at Bipsync
Dr Rafal Goralski – Head of Software Engineering at Codiance
The open QA session will be complimented by their lightening talks to give even more insight into our speakers areas of expertise.
Leon will discuss translating a business idea to an MVP and managing the technical debt
Rafal will explore what does Development Quality mean to the Developers and to the Business
Craig will examine the importance of selecting, training and retaining a high performance tech team
As always drinks and pizza will be available, its open to all and we look forward to having you.
Cost:Free
Book Here
WHEN:9th March 2020 – 6:00pm to 8:00pm
WHERE:Cardiff – Tramshed Tech