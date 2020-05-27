Description

This conference will examine the policy priorities for tackling poverty and deprivation in Wales.

Areas for discussion include:

the key drivers and underlying causes of poverty,

next steps after the government’s child poverty review and fuel poverty plan,

roll-out of Universal Credit,

local and national employment strategies, and

how the Welsh and UK governments, and other key stakeholders, have reacted to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on those living in or in danger of falling into poverty.

The discussion in detail:

The COVID-19 crisis, with discussion on:

how the UK and Welsh Governments, and other key stakeholders, have reacted to attempt to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 crisis: on those currently living in poverty and in preventing more people from falling into poverty.

issues such as: job security and housing, coordinating access to food and essential items in education settings, through local authorities, community groups, hubs, and elsewhere, boosting future resilience in providing food as part of a crisis response, the long-term implications of an increased demand on the welfare system, what can be learned for the future from cross-sectoral work in response to the current emergency, and the relationship between poverty and health outcomes, with the ONS recently finding that the most deprived areas of Wales had almost twice the mortality rate as the least deprived area, with relation to deaths involving COVID-19 in March and the beginning of April.



The fundamentals – understanding the key drivers of poverty, taking into account a range of geographical and demographic differences across Wales – with discussion expected on:

latest thinking on priorities for addressing the underlying causes of poverty and deprivation,

assessing developments in policy, best practice and delivery on a local level, and

setting goals and measuring progress – identifying desired positive outcomes for short, medium- and long-term models for supporting individuals and families.

Child poverty – looking at key issues, and the organisation of support – including:

progress on key challenges for alleviating the impact of poverty on education and attainment,

collaborative work that is being undertaken to address issues such as food poverty,

opportunities around early intervention, and examples of best practice in supporting disadvantaged families within the ongoing Families First and Flying Start programmes, and

prioritising work-streams and funding across public, third and private sectors.

Local, Welsh Government and Westminster strategies on employment and income, and how they are interrelating – with discussion expected on:

impact of UK Government plans for completing the rollout of Universal Credit,

national-level policy and initiatives to increase the rate of employment and productivity, and reduce inequalities,

community focused policy, looking at progress and next steps for investment and regeneration in communities in Wales,

developing skills and productivity locally, and supporting low-paid workers into higher-paid employment, and

developing secure and higher-paid employment for disadvantaged groups, including women and those balancing paid work with caring and other outside-work responsibilities.

Issues around housing, with discussion expected on:

improving the quality of accommodation – in particular with aspects such as energy efficiency,

addressing challenges presented to the private rented sector by low income security and in-work poverty, and

the role of landlords in working with local authorities and tenants.

Developments that are relevant to the discussion:

The current Government review into the impact of programmes on children living in poverty – with a progress update in December indicating a recent rise in child poverty;

The forthcoming fuel poverty plan from the Welsh Government – with the Wales Audit Office recently reporting a reduction in fuel poverty;

The Social Partnership Bill to be brought forward this Assembly term, following the final report of the Fair Work Commission;

Reports that there will be a review into the Job Support Wales scheme;

The preliminary report from the Wales Centre for Public Policy, laying out the key issues to focus on in considering the future devolution of benefits administration to Wales;

The inquiry by the Culture, Welsh Language and Communications Committee into using culture to tackle poverty and social exclusion; and

The Welsh Government’s Employability Plan and Economic Action Plan, including aims around regional inequality and fair work.

The agenda:

Understanding the key drivers of poverty and supporting communities across Wales,

Identifying desired outcomes and measuring performance over time,

Addressing the underlying causes of poverty,

Tackling child poverty following the Welsh Government review,

Completing the roll-out of Universal Credit,

Key challenges for implementing the new fuel poverty plan,

Local and national employment strategies: higher-paid employment, developing income security and reducing in-work poverty, and

Policy priorities for tackling poverty in Wales.

