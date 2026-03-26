£9m Investment Set to Upgrade Hirwaun Industrial Unit and Create New Jobs

The Welsh Government is investing up to £9.25 million to purchase and upgrade an industrial unit at the Heads of the Valleys in a bid to attract manufacturing businesses and create jobs.

Having recently completed the purchase of Unit 1 on Hirwaun Industrial Estate, a comprehensive refurbishment will now take place to bring a high-quality manufacturing facility to the market.

The area has strong transport connections following the recent £2 billion upgrade to the A465, with direct road links to Cardiff, Swansea and the Midlands.

Investment in the 97,300 sq. ft Hirwaun unit, which comes with six acres of development land, will provide the modern industrial premises needed to attract inward investment to the area, and for local firms to grow and expand, the Welsh Government said.

It builds on recent developments by the Welsh Government in the South Wales Valleys through its Tech Valleys programme, which aims to deliver high-tech jobs and investment to the region.

These include the construction of RYB1 at Rhyd y Blew – a 52,000 sq. ft building let to Halton Wales in December 2024 – and the refurbishment of Tech Valleys House – a 175,000 sq. ft facility currently under offer.

Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, Rebecca Evans, said: