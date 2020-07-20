95,000 sq ft Distribution Facility in Cardiff Placed on the Market

A 95,000 sq ft distribution facility in Cardiff has been placed on the market by Associated British Ports (ABP).

The facility, constructed in 2014, sits on a 2.80-hectare (6.93 acre) site within the Port of Cardiff and was formerly occupied by Travis Perkins who have recently vacated.

The Cardiff office of Cushman & Wakefield is marketing the site on a leasehold basis on behalf of ABP.

The purpose-built premises, which benefit from a specification including 7m minimum eaves, under canopy level access loading and fully fitted office / ancillary accommodation, is in close proximity to both Cardiff city centre and the M4 motorway, with excellent connectivity onto the A4232 link road.

The Port provides multimodal facilities, including quayside access capable of accommodating vessels of 35,000 dwt and a newly constructed rail loading facility to facilitate rail handling services.

Chris Yates from Cushman & Wakefield’s Logistics & Industrial team in Cardiff, said:

“This is a rare opportunity to acquire a well-located, detached and modern facility within the confines of the Port of Cardiff. The premises would work perfectly as an urban logistics facility, being so close to the city centre and with such strong road communications onto the M4 and the wider Cardiff region. This is a particularly robust market sector at present and we anticipate strong demand as requirements for well-located warehousing increases and the growth in online retail continues.”

Helen Thomas, ABP Head of Property for Wales and Short Sea Ports, said:

“We are delighted to bring to the market this fantastic property, which provides easy access to the Cardiff city centre and the M4 motorway. “The 95,000 sq ft warehouse is modern and in great condition and benefits from quayside access and rail connections, making it an excellent location for a distribution centre.”

Existing occupiers on the Port include Valero, Cemex, Tarmac and EMR