Description
The Welsh Government, in conjunction with Innovate UK, The Knowledge Transfer Network and Enterprise Europe Network, are holding an Innovation Funding Surgery Event to help selected Companies based in Wales prepare themselves better to:-
- Access R&D funding
- Run more effective Research & Development Projects
- Commercialise the results
It is intended that further surgeries will be run in due course. If you are unavailable for any of the surgery slots, please feel free to email the organiser to register your interest in a future On-line Surgery
Registration is Mandatory
Cost:Free
WHEN:8th April 2020 – 10:00 – 16:45
WHERE:Online
