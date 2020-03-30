Description

The Welsh Government, in conjunction with Innovate UK, The Knowledge Transfer Network and Enterprise Europe Network, are holding an Innovation Funding Surgery Event to help selected Companies based in Wales prepare themselves better to:-

Access R&D funding

Run more effective Research & Development Projects

Commercialise the results

It is intended that further surgeries will be run in due course. If you are unavailable for any of the surgery slots, please feel free to email the organiser to register your interest in a future On-line Surgery

Registration is Mandatory

Cost:Free

WHEN:8th April 2020 – 10:00 – 16:45

WHERE:Online

SOURCE:wales.business-events.org.uk