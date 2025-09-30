8,500 Affordable Homes ‘At Risk as Housing Providers Hesitate’

Around 8,500 affordable homes due to be built in the next 12 months are at risk as social housing providers pull back from taking on new Section 106 contracts.

The warning comes from the Home Builders Federation (HBF), which says that it is causing delays to housing delivery.

HBF analysis estimates that around 900 completed affordable homes across Wales and England are currently standing empty due to a lack of commitment from social housing providers to take them on, with thousands more at risk.

Under Section 106 agreements, local authorities mandate the number of affordable homes developers must deliver on new sites. These homes are purchased by Registered Providers (RPs) at a reduced price.

Under this delivery model, home builders are responsible for around 45% of all new affordable homes each year. Yet, the approach relies on RPs’ ability to take on new homes, and a ‘perfect storm’ of economic and policy challenges facing the affordable housing sector has seen a gradual decline in bids for S106 affordable homes in recent years, the HBF said.

Without contracts in place for these homes, housing delivery grounds to a halt as developments are stalled, phased differently or even rendered unviable altogether. Meanwhile, in some instances, affordable homes are left standing empty, it added.

In the last three years at least 700 housing developments are estimated to have been delayed due to a lack of commitment from social housing providers, resulting in reduced availability of housing of all tenures, prolonging the housing crisis, and deepening housing inequality, says the HBF.

The impact also intensifies pressure on small and medium home builders. With capital tied up in uncontracted units, often funded by loans, SMEs’ cash flow is jeopardised, subsequently hindering investment in future phases or projects, it warned.

Earlier this summer, more than 90 HBF members penned a letter to UK Government Housing Minister Matthew Pennycook, urging government intervention.

The letter called on the UK Government to encourage a greater acceptance of the use of cascade mechanisms in Section 106 agreements by local authorities and for them to engage constructively with renegotiations when a registered provider cannot be secured, to ensure homes can continue to be built and provide reassurance that if an RP cannot be found, the affordable homes can be changed to an alternative tenure or as a last resort, a payment made to the local planning authority in lieu of the affordable housing.

Without greater flexibility, the gap between housing supply and ambitious government targets is set to widen further, said the HBF.

Neil Jefferson, Chief Executive at the Home Builders Federation, said: