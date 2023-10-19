8 out of 10 Employers Believe Workplace Menopause Support is Important

A new survey from workplace experts Acas has found that more than eight out ten employers (81%) believe it is important for businesses to support staff experiencing menopause in the workplace.

Most women go through the menopause between the ages of 45 and 55 but it can also happen earlier or later in life. Symptoms can last four years or longer and can include hot flushes, anxiety, memory and concentration problems.

Ahead of World Menopause Day on 18th October, Acas commissioned YouGov to ask British businesses if it is important for them to support women experiencing menopause at work.

The results found that:

81% believed it is important

13% believed it is not important

6% did not know.

Acas Chief Executive Susan Clews said:

“British businesses overwhelmingly feel that it is important to support women experiencing menopause at work. Staff can experience menopause in different ways and some symptoms can be severe both physically and mentally. “Acas has a range of advice for employers on how best to support women impacted by the menopause, to stay at work, keep within the law and avoid any potential conflicts before they arise. “We are encouraging businesses to take advantage of Acas’s expertise to develop a menopause policy, provide training and start conversations with staff to help normalise menopause and provide a safe space for staff at work and to help women to stay at work.”

Menopause affects half of the population which includes women as well as others that have a menstrual cycle such as some trans men and people who identify as non-binary. It can also impact relatives, partners or people that are supporting someone going through the menopause.

Acas advice is that menopause is a health and wellbeing concern for staff and needs to be handled with sensitivity. Employers that create and support an open environment around the menopause can help affected staff to continue to do their job confidently and effectively.

Acas’s advice for employers includes:

Develop a menopause policy that explains how the menopause can affect people differently and what support is available

Provide awareness training for managers on the menopause and how to deal with it sensitively and fairly

Consider making practical changes at work to help staff manage their symptoms such as the availability of cold drinking water and temperature control.

For Acas’s full advice on menopause at work, please see: http://www.acas.org.uk/menopause-at-work