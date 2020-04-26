Description
We have a range of topics to help businesses affected by COVID-19. This online course outlines how to use social media to diversify online and create a new ‘business as usual’.
We will cover:
- Building a social media strategy
- Different approaches to stand out
- Creating more engagement
- Promoting your local service
What we will deliver?
- Free business workshops: learn practical ways to make the most of online tools and technologies for quick wins and big improvements
- Tailored 1:1 support: get a one-to-one advice session with a Digital Business Adviser to talk about your business needs and receive a custom-made plan
- Website review: get a free review of your website to find areas you could improve to increase your online visibility and customer awareness
Register for this free event now! Or book direct on 03332 408329
Cost:Free
Book Here
WHEN:7th May 2020 – 12:15 – 14:15
WHERE:Online