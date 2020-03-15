Description

Our NEWPORT Business Lunch events are designed to fit nicely into your working day. Perfect for connecting with other businesses in the city and across the M4 corridor.

Our facilitated, friendly and informal meetings vary in format to keep things fresh and maximise the opportunity… here is the broad structure of the meeting:

11am

Arrivals with tea/coffee and open networking plus choose 2 courses from the menu.

11.30am

Introductions around the table, short business wisdom spotlight and facilitated networking (in small groups or one-to-ones).

12.15pm

Lunch served and a chance to continue conversations and start new ones!

1pm

Meeting closes but feel free to carry on networking

We actively welcome new guests to come along and try our friendly business development events. Guests who register for membership on the day enjoy one month’s free membership.

If you decide to join Zokit you will leverage our unique Business Evolution System™ which is designed and proven to fast track your business.

Whether you are a guest or a Zokit member you are assured a warm welcome awaits you.

If you have questions please email [email protected]

Cost:£12 – £17.50

WHEN:7th April 2020 – 11:00 – 13:00 BST

WHERE:Newport – Llanwern Bull